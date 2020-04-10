Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams Make Amends After Addressing Cheetah Girls Feud

Amigas, cheetahs, friends for life?!

When it comes to the Cheetah Girls, many will remember the girl group for their Disney Channel original movies and hit songs including "Girl Power" and "Together We Can."

But some fans will also know that the group consisting of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Raven-Symoné didn't exactly see eye-to-eye on everything during their time in the spotlight.

In a Instagram Live from Thursday night, Kiely and Raven looked back on their childhood drama. At the same time, they revealed that the twosome has made amends and have put the past behind them.

"Because of you, I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn't get to do if I didn't understand that you know what, you like to shake s--t up," Raven explained.

Kiely responded, "Yeah, I'm a fire starter, for sure. It's an acquired taste."