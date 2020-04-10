Watch Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Deliver Masks to Police Officers

Alright, alright, alright!

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey gave back to their local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders in their hometown of Austin are protected and equipped as they continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the couple teamed up with disaster relief organization Bstrong to provide them with supplies.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of three shared a video of her and the Oscar winner delivering medical masks to the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department.

"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus," she wrote, adding, "We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic."