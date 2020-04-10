Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick's Sweet Surprise for This Nurse's Kids Will Warm Your Heart

Can't stop the feeling that this surprise was a hit.

With the coronavirus pandemic waging on, nurses all over the country are bravely and selflessly fighting this disease from the medical front lines. Such is especially the case for Stacie Kelly, an ER nurse who temporarily left her native Kansas to help in New York, where the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded any country outside of the United States.

The move was all the more difficult considering Kelly has to be away from her four kids, who remain in Kansas with her husband.

To express gratitude to Kelly for her immensely appreciated work, Hoda Kotb had a surprise up her sleeve for the mom's youngsters.

"I heard a story, you guys, that you love Trolls!" the Today co-anchor said in a video chat with the siblings. Lucky for them, Kotb knows two of them.