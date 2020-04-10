Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick's Sweet Surprise for This Nurse's Kids Will Warm Your Heart

Can't stop the feeling that this surprise was a hit.

With the coronavirus pandemic waging on, nurses all over the country are bravely and selflessly fighting this disease from the medical front lines. Such is especially the case for Stacie Kelly, an ER nurse who temporarily left her native Kansas to help in New York, where the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded any country outside of the United States. 

The move was all the more difficult considering Kelly has to be away from her four kids, who remain in Kansas with her husband. 

To express gratitude to Kelly for her immensely appreciated work, Hoda Kotb had a surprise up her sleeve for the mom's youngsters. 

"I heard a story, you guys, that you love Trolls!" the Today co-anchor said in a video chat with the siblings. Lucky for them, Kotb knows two of them. 

While they were all on a video chat, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, who voice characters in the film and its sequel, Trolls World Tour, unexpectedly popped up on the screen. Needless to say, the kids were excited. 

"You guys are so cute!" Kendrick said. "Are you guys so proud of your mom? You must think she's the best mom in the world."

"She's my hero for sure," Timberlake added. 

"We're really grateful to her. We're really grateful to you, Dad, for holding down the fort with those four little angels. I'm sure that they give you no trouble," the actress quipped. 

"I got one 5-year-old and it's hard for me to get him to sleep," the Grammy winner quipped. "I don't know how—you're my other hero, bro."

