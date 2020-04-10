Watch Kelly Clarkson's Kids Cutely Crash Her Interview With Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Kelly Clarkson's kids made cute cameos during a recent at-home edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 37-year-old singer was playing a game with her Trolls: World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, and they all had to find something related to them in their homes. While the 39-year-old artist and the 34-year-old actress grabbed figurines of their characters Branch and Poppy, Clarkson went in a more literal direction and brought in her 5-year-old daughter River. Her 3-year-old son, Remy, then joined in on the fun, too.

"You did your hair, man?" Clarkson asked her daughter. "OK! Somebody thought they were going to be on camera."

Her firstborn then told Kendrick she loved her acting.

At one point during the interview, Clarkson told her fellow cast members her children were initially afraid her character, Delta Dawn, would be mean in the movie.

"They were just so concerned I was a mean one," the three-time Grammy winner explained. "Because in, like, the preview, it looked like I was mean to y'all, because I was at first. They were so mad. They were like, 'We can't even. You're not our mom because you're mean, like, to Poppy.' They were not about it."