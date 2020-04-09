Ashley Graham Recalls One Model's Shady Reaction to Her Sports Illustrated Cover

The modeling world has come a long way since Ashley Graham helped to revolutionize it, but not without its hiccups.

As part of Naomi Campbell's new YouTube series "No Filter With Naomi," Ashley spoke candidly about the industry's reaction to her 2016 Sports Illustrated photo shoot—particularly one unnamed model's problematic take on the historic moment.

That year, Ashley became the first size 16 model to be selected for the magazine's highly-coveted cover. As she recalled, "The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photo shoot, great images and boom! I got the cover."

Not long after, Ashley and Naomi crossed paths for the first time and discussed some of the conversation surrounding the images.