Here's Proof Jimmy Fallon's Daughters Are the True Stars of The Tonight Show

Late night's newest stars sure are cute!

As The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon continues to film new episodes from home during the Coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Fallon has found himself working with a few unexpected co-workers.

Yes, we're talking about his two daughters Winnie and Frances.

Whether they are crashing monologues or helping with graphics, this dynamic duo always seem to find their way on the small screen. And spoiler alert: Viewers are loving it.

"They have no idea. They don't even really realize that they're on a show or anything yet. I just say I'm putting this on The Tonight Show and they're like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.' They don't really quite understand," Jimmy shared with Entertainment Weekly. "But that's just them, the way they act normally, they're just really funny kids."

He continued, "So they know that that's going to get a laugh, if I say, ‘Are you going to laugh at me?' and they go, ‘No.' They're doing it for a laugh. But you get to see how different they are. I've never had my kids on Instagram or any socials but, at this point, desperate times, desperate measures."