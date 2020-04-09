Why Amy Schumer Is Being Sued for $300,000 for Posting Photos of Herself

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Amy Schumer has been sued. 

In court documents filed on Tuesday in New York and obtained by E! News, the world-famous actress was accused of copyright infringement by a New York photographer. The lawsuit stems from photos allegedly taken, owned and copyrighted by photographer Felipe Ramales that he says Schumer allegedly posted on her Instagram account without licensing them and without permission or consent to publish. 

The two pictures in question are of Schumer pushing her son, Gene, in a stroller in New York in November 2019. In the photos, the actress is sporting a "Plus Size Brain" sweatshirt, which is for sale on her website's store. 

In addition to Schumer, the star's company, Claudette LLC is also named as a defendant. "Defendants ran the Photographs on the Website to sell and promote their clothing," the documents read.  

Photos

Amy Schumer's Sweetest Mommy Moments

"Defendants infringed Plaintiff's copyright in the Photographs by reproducing and publicly displaying the Photographs on the Website. Defendants are not, and have never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically [sic] display, distribute and/or use the Photographs," the lawsuit further alleges. 

Ramales is seeking a trial by jury, monetary damages and legal fees among other relief. 

"As a direct and proximate cause of the infringement by the Defendants of Plaintiff's copyright and exclusive rights under copyright, Plaintiff is entitled to damages and Defendants profits pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 504(b) for the infringement," the lawsuit reads. "Alternatively, Plaintiff is entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed for Defendants willful infringement of the Photographs, pursuant to 17 U.S.C.
§ 504(c)."

"This is a classic example of celebrities using their social media to generate revenue without paying the photographer any license to use their photo," Ramales' attorney Richard Liebowitz said. "Photographers need to stick up for their rights and make sure they get paid for their work."

E! News has has reached out to Schumer's team for comment. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Legal , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.