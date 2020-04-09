Why Amy Schumer Is Being Sued for $300,000 for Posting Photos of Herself

Amy Schumer has been sued.

In court documents filed on Tuesday in New York and obtained by E! News, the world-famous actress was accused of copyright infringement by a New York photographer. The lawsuit stems from photos allegedly taken, owned and copyrighted by photographer Felipe Ramales that he says Schumer allegedly posted on her Instagram account without licensing them and without permission or consent to publish.

The two pictures in question are of Schumer pushing her son, Gene, in a stroller in New York in November 2019. In the photos, the actress is sporting a "Plus Size Brain" sweatshirt, which is for sale on her website's store.

In addition to Schumer, the star's company, Claudette LLC is also named as a defendant. "Defendants ran the Photographs on the Website to sell and promote their clothing," the documents read.