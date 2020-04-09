Watch Kim Kardashian Break Down Her Work From Home Beauty Routine

Kim Kardashian is making social distancing look super glam.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treated fans to a detailed tutorial of her work from home beauty routine. Fully equipped with her favorite products from her beauty line KKW Beauty, she joked that she was "super bored" as she walked beauty lovers through her 13-step "Quarantine Glam."

First up, Kim evened her complexion with a sweep of foundation to the areas she wanted to cover. As she blended in her crème foundation, she said, "I mean, the key to a good base is always your moisturizer and your serums and, like, having good serums that don't pile—that's the worst.

To brighten her under-eyes and soften lines, she went in with KKW Beauty's liquid concealer. As she blended the concealer in with a beauty sponge, North West made an adorable cameo in the video. Asking her famous mom if it was P.E. time, the mother-daughter duo brainstormed how they'll be breaking a sweat together later.