Top Chef All Stars L.A. Contestants Share Comforting Foods to Get You Through Social Distancing

Be prepared to make the long walk from your couch to the kitchen!

As season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is playing out week to week on Bravo, the contestants are at home, practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak like everyone else. However, because of their cooking skills, they're almost certainly eating better than most.

Lucky for the rest of us—especially those that are surviving off of Ramen noodles or frozen meals—some of this year's contestants shared what they've been eating the past couple of weeks.

Take it from Jennifer Carroll: now is a great time to "think a bit outside the box, be creative and have fun in the kitchen!"