Todd Chrisley "Home and Doing Well" After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is feeling better day by day.

Shortly after the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed on his podcast that he had been battling the Coronavirus for three weeks, his daughter Savannah Chrisley shared an update on social media.

"DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!!" she shared on Instagram. "Within the past couple days, he's kinda been a smartass...so we know he's definitely on the mend! I mean that mischievous smile isn't ever gonna give up."

It's a positive development for a reality star who painted a frightening picture during an episode of Chrisley Confessions.

"I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth," he shared. "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."