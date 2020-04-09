EXCLUSIVE!

Riverdale's Musical Poster Begs You to "Scratch That Itch"

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 9:00 AM

Riverdale TV Poster

CW

Riverdale is finally back next week, and it's back with a bang. 

When the principal declares that Kevin can't perform a number from the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the school variety show, Kevin and the entire school rebel, turning the entire show into basically just a production of the Broadway hit about a rock singer telling the somewhat tragic story of her life after a botched sex change operation.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the poster, which features Kevin made up as Hedwig, along with a tagline: "Scratch that itch." 

Even Cole Sprouse, who has often said he doesn't want to sing, will be singing once again, and each performance will represent the inner struggles of each character, and there might even be a "forbidden showmance" to look out for. (Hopefully no one gets murdered at the end this time, though.) 

"Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different," Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale creator and executive producer, said in a statement when the episode was announced. "When we heard that [songwriter] Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we're telling?"

"Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town' and ‘Midnight Radio' that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole's favorite musical!" Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

Riverdale, Musical

The CW

Make no mistake though: This is Kevin's show. And he looks awesome. 

The episode airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

