Here's What Happened When Hilary Duff Let Her 8-Year-Old Son Do Her Makeup

Hilary Duff has a new makeup artist—her son Luca!

The 32-year-old actress let her firstborn do her glam and shared a photo of the finished look via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I'm getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old," Duff told her followers.

Luca wouldn't let his mom see his work until the very end. In fact, he wanted to keep the entire process a surprise. When Duff asked what vibe he was going for, Luca replied, "I'm not telling you."

However, it seemed like the reveal was worth the wait. Luca went with a bold red lip and a mismatched eyeshadow palette.

"It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done a makeup like this before, but I like it—especially the left upper part," Duff said, pointing to the crooked paint job.

Duff shares her son with her ex, Mike Comrie. She's also the proud mom to daughter Banks, whom she welcomed with her husband Matthew Koma in October 2018.