Husband of Viral Grandma Who Accidentally Invited Teen to Thanksgiving Dies From Coronavirus

Wanda Dench—the grandmother who won the internet over after she accidentally texted a Thanksgiving invite to an unknown teenager and had him over for dinner—is mourning the death of her husband Lonnie Dench.

According to local news outlet Arizona Family, Lonnie passed away from coronavirus this past Sunday.

"He had the truest heart of love, like no other," Wanda told the news outlet's reporter Briana Whitney. "He did so many acts of kindness that no one ever heard about. He was my hero. And I'm a better person because of him."

Jamal Hinton, the young man who received the viral text back in 2016, also shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it... he passed away Sunday morning but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!" Jamal tweeted.