Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

Vampires: Everyone else gets older, but they stay the same age.

Kristen Stewart, a child actress who rocketed to the A-list and never looked back after winning the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise over dozens of other actresses, basically grew up in the public eye—hence her bemusement when it comes to the very idea of fame.

"I did Twilight when I was 17, it came out when I was 18 and my life was never even remotely the same," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast in 2015.

But unlike some actresses who get trapped in the role for which they became world-famous, Stewart has taken that Hollywood capital she earned practically overnight and invested it in doing movies that mean something to her and projects that have broadened her skills as an actor.

So, here's hoping she's celebrating her 30th birthday today secure in the knowledge that she has gracefully aged out of the Twilight zone.