Where These Iconic TV Props Are Now—and Which Stars Stole Them!

When some people leave their job they might swipe a stapler or even a mug. But when an actor's show ends they could end up snagging a priceless couch.

That's what one Full House star did when Netflix's Fuller House recently finished production, bringing home the iconic Tanner family couch without any of his co-stars knowing. How rude!

But that's far from the first iconic prop used on a TV show to end up going home with one of the stars or creators, as memorable pieces from hit series like How I Met Your Mother, Friends, The Office, The O.C. and Schitt's Creek have managed to avoid going into the archives or trash bin over the years.

Some are sentimental, while others are pretty comical, but they all are pretty epic...even if some people didn't exactly get permission to bring home the coveted swag. As the saying goes: finders keepers, losers go home with no cool stuff.