All Your Quarantine Beauty Needs Answered—Without Leaving the House

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 4:00 AM
Though these may be desperate times, you don't need to take desperate measures in the name of beauty.
As we all approach yet another week at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hair salons remain shuttered, your facial appointment has been canceled, manicurists are left solely to look at their own nails and we're all dreaming about the days our beauty routines are no longer a distant memory.
Until that magical, hope-inducing moment, there is a slight silver lining in our socially distant days: Beauty maintenance does not have to come to a total screeching halt.
Whether it's grown-out roots, out-of-control eyebrows or decaying remnants of your 3-week-old manicure, there's a laundry list of beauty upkeep many of us our itching to address from the confines of our homes. Well, we're happy to report you can—and here's how.
With many nail salons closed to the public for the foreseeable future, your next professional polish may be awhile away. In the meantime, take manicure matters into your own hands with Olive & June's The Everything Box, equipped with, like the name, everything you need to do your own nails from inside wherever you call home.
If you don't recognize your hair color anymore, you're in luck because Madison Reed offers hair color kits with every tool you need to restore your color from home. Whether it's a gloss, permanent color, glaze or root touch-up that you're looking for, the company has it all. Of course, one of the biggest challenges with dying your own hair and ordering online is picking the right color dye—fortunately, Madison Reed also has an in-depth online quiz to point you to the color you're looking for. Happy hair coloring!
Since our waxing appointments are on hiatus, you may be noticing a few more errant hairs these days, whether on your face or much further below. If you want them gone, they can be thanks to Flamingo, which offers face and body wax kits delivered right to your doorstep.
If your skin is dull, dry or popping up with stress pimples, it may be awhile before you can get in for your usual professional facial. In the interim, brands like Kate Somerville are offering sets and sales to help target your skin problems and try out new products from your own bathroom. Throw on some slippers, light a candle, grab your skincare products and it's almost like you're in a spa...for now.
Now that all of your beauty needs are handled, you need a robe to do it all in. We've got you covered, from cozy to glam.
