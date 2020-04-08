Florence Pugh Defends Boyfriend Zach Braff From ''Abuse'' About Their Age Difference

Florence Pugh's relationship with Zach Braff is not up for debate.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Little Women star reacted to receiving what she described as "horrid" and "hateful" comments about Zach and their 21-year age difference. Within "eight minutes" of publicly paying tribute to the actor on his birthday this week, Pugh said "70 percent of the comments [were] hurling abuse and being horrid."

The British actress said she was forced to turn off commenting capabilities on her account, adding, "I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason."

Pugh's remarks continued, "I'm 24-years-old. I have been working since I was 17-years-old. I have been earning money since I was 17-years-old. I became an adult when I was 18-years-old and I started paying taxes when I was 18-years-old."