Jessica Biel Celebrates Her ''Little Man'' Silas' 5th Birthday With Adorable Tribute

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 3:32 PM

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man" on his special day. 

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to her 5-year-old son Silas, which she shares with husband Justin Timberlake

"This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," Biel wrote on social media, alongside a picture of herself carrying her son Silas. "To celebrate his big birthday, we're supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time." 

Aside from sharing that she'd be supporting organizations Save the Children and Feeding America, the actress urged followers to "scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy."

She concluded her post, "sending lots of love to you all." 

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

While the couple is notoriously private about sharing photos of their son on social media, that hasn't stopped the proud parents from gushing about their son. 

Last year, during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up Silas' funky personality. "Now he is telling the joke and gets the joke, which is terrifying," the actress shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "He was...doing a bit about, 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.' and Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you insane?' and we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin goes, 'Are you insane?' He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis.' That's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive."

"So he's doing stuff like that, he's building LEGOs, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added about her son. 

Check out more of Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments in our gallery below! 

Jessica Biel and son, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man" on his special day today. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress celebrated her birthday on March 3 with a special cake with her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Justin Timberlake and son, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Jessica Biel / Instagram

Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin Timberlake looking madly in love at her birthday party earlier this year. 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Golfing Buddies

Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Son, Silas, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate Fourth of July 2019.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Son, Silas, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother's Day 2019

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate the holiday in 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Winning

Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Parents Day

Instagram

Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin Timberlake shared with his social media followers. We can't help but agree. 

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his Instagram followers from New York City. 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

