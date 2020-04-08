Jessica Biel Celebrates Her ''Little Man'' Silas' 5th Birthday With Adorable Tribute

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man" on his special day.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to her 5-year-old son Silas, which she shares with husband Justin Timberlake.

"This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," Biel wrote on social media, alongside a picture of herself carrying her son Silas. "To celebrate his big birthday, we're supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."

Aside from sharing that she'd be supporting organizations Save the Children and Feeding America, the actress urged followers to "scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy."

She concluded her post, "sending lots of love to you all."