Celebrate Kristen Stewart's Birthday With Her Most Badass Moments

Throw on your favorite pair of Converse or Keds because today we're all about celebrating Kristen Stewart's birthday!

The actress turns 30 years old today and while we could go on and on about her amazing acting roles, we're taking the day to look back at her most badass moments off-screen.

We first got to know Stewart back in 2008 when she was cast as of Bella Swan in the pop culture phenomenon Twilight, a role that shot the then 17-year-old into the limelight.

Since then, we've seen the star go from a shy teenager to a confident woman who knows exactly who she is and isn't afraid to embrace it.

We watched her come out stronger on the other end of being the subject of tabloids, embrace herself as a feminist and take on challenging roles, like her physically demanding one in last year's Charlie's Angels.

So, whether you are a superfan or just learning now about how cool the performer is, we've rounded up some of Stewart's most inspiring moments ever.