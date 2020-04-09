Alleged Survivor Recounts Sam Little Attack in Catching a Serial Killer Teaser

Get prepared, true crime fans.

Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little is coming to Oxygen (on Sunday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m.) as part of its 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers event, and you can watch the exclusive trailer here.

Just two years ago, 78-year-old Sam Little confessed to murdering over 90 women across 17 different states on a killing spree lasting 35 years. Since then, the FBI has confirmed 50 of his victims—making Little America's most prolific serial killer.

In the trailer, former prosecutor and investigative journalist Beth Karas talks to a number of key players in Little's case, including alleged survivors.

"I remember thinking, 'I'm not gonna make it out of this,'" one woman tells Karas.

Some of Little's self-proclaimed victims are also featured in the clip, as Little has been tasked by law enforcement to personally sketch their faces in hand-drawn portraits with hopes of identifying those that are still unknown.