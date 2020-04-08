Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Surprise Patients at Children's Hospital With Virtual Visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised a few patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Tuesday by taking part in a virtual visit via video chat.

The "Senorita" stars teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to pull off the epic event.

"When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello & @shawnmendes are on the other end…" a post from the foundation's Instagram account read. "Let's just say, the happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational."

Cabello and Mendes seemed to have a blast hanging out with the kids, too. They danced to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" and answered a few' questions. For instance, one child asked the "Havana" artist what social distancing with Mendes has been like. Of course, the "Mercy" artist said "it's the most fun."

"It's the most fun," Cabello agreed. "He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great."