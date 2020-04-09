25 of the Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Coachella has never been just about the music.
Across its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style—most notably the boho chic aesthetic first popularized by Coachella's earliest celebrity adopters like Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Katy Perry.
The Indio, Calif. event, which typically takes place this month but was postponed to October because of the coronavirus outbreak, draws hundreds of thousands of fearless fashion enthusiasts. Among them is Hollywood's trendsetters, whose meticulously crafted ensembles are as hotly-anticipated as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we're talking about festival mainstays like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kate Bosworth and so many more.
In honor of what could have been this weekend, we're shouting out our favorite Coachella style icons.
Scroll through our gallery below:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Lizzo
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Bad Bunny
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella
Kacey Musgraves
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Katy Perry
Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Post Malone
John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA
Rihanna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
G-Eazy
ELLA / AKM-GSI
Paris Hilton
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
SplashNews.com
Jared Leto
Sharpshooter Images /Splash News
Jamie Chung
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber
SplashNews.com
Kanye West
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Cudi
Melissa Herwitt/E!
Gigi Hadid
