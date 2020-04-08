Nordstrom's Better Together Flash Sale: Save 40% for a Limited Time!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love it when Nordstrom has great deals, like with their spring sale, but this is something special: every day, Nordstrom is teaming with their favorite brands to offer a special one day only sale called The Better Together Sale! Because all Nordstrom stores are closed, they wanted to offer shoppers some amazing sales to look forward to online, each and every day.

And today's Better Together sale is one you won't want to miss, because you can get 40% off jumpsuits, dresses and sandals! You can find some great stuff from top brands like Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Sam Edelman and more.