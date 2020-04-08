Nordstrom's Better Together Flash Sale: Save 40% for a Limited Time!

by Carly Milne | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 10:24 AM

Ecomm: Nordstroms Better Together Flash Sale

E! Illustration

We love it when Nordstrom has great deals, like with their spring sale, but this is something special: every day, Nordstrom is teaming with their favorite brands to offer a special one day only sale called The Better Together Sale! Because all Nordstrom stores are closed, they wanted to offer shoppers some amazing sales to look forward to online, each and every day.

And today's Better Together sale is one you won't want to miss, because you can get 40% off jumpsuits, dresses and sandals! You can find some great stuff from top brands like Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Sam Edelman and more.

But make sure you act fast, because each Better Together deal is available for a limited time only... and this one will disappear by 9 a.m. ET on Thursday morning! Don't worry, though, there will be another one announced soon after at 12 p.m. ET, with a different theme and different brands to choose from.

So take advantage of these limited time steals while you can! And check back tomorrow for the new Better Together Sale offer!

