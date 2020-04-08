Seth Meyers Recalls Son's Apartment Lobby Birth in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Axel Meyers!

Seth Meyers' son turned 2 years old on Wednesday. To celebrate, the late-night host posted a sweet photo of the child and recalled the unforgettable birth story.

"Two years ago today, our son Axel was born in the lobby of our apartment building," the late-night host wrote via Instagram. "Within ten minutes we were surrounded by NYPD, NYFD and EMTs all of whom made us feel safe and protected. Sending my love and appreciation to all of them today not only for that moment but for what they're going through now. So lucky my boys were born in the greatest city in the world. Also, we tried to get him to smile and I don't know what to tell you...."

Seth went into detail about the birth during a 2018 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. According to the Saturday Night Live alum, the day started off like any other Sunday. Seth, his wife Alexi Ashe and their first child, Ashe Meyers, went out to brunch and then went to the park. While his spouse had started "feeling something," the couple had talked to their doctors and doula and didn't feel the need to go to the hospital right away.

Fast-forward to later that afternoon when Seth was feeding Ashe lunch: His mother-in-law ran down the stairs and said, "We have to go to the hospital now!"