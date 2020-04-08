Go Inside Drake's Jaw-Dropping Toronto Home

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Drake, Architectural Digest, May 2020, Home, House

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest

Do you like luxury? So does Drake.

Architectural Digest features Drizzy's lavish Toronto mansion in its May 2020 issue and online feature released on Wednesday, days after the rapper gave fans a virtual tour of his crib in his new music video "Tootsie Slide."

Dubbed the Embassy, the more than 50,000-foot Art Deco-style home features a recording studio, an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, an indoor swimming pool and a special room just for the rapper's awards. The entrance hall contains two Kaws sculptures aligning the sides of the black and white Nero Marquina marble floor. It also features a custom bronze and marble Ferris Rafauli chandelier.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years," Drake told the outlet. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake says of his passion project. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

A 44-foot-tall great room includes a bespoke Bösendorfer concert grand piano designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The home also contains a suspended cantilevered block marble stairway adorned with chandeliers by Rafauli.

Photos

Our Favorite Drake Moments of 2018

Drake's master bedroom suite is roughly the size of two family-sized California homes, spanning 3,200 square feet, with an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

Drake, Architectural Digest, May 2020, Home, House

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," he told the magazine. "The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

Drake, Architectural Digest, May 2020, Home, House

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest

The kitchen features Rafauli suede chairs, a Paonazzo marble island, Gabriel Scott pendants, a La Cornue x Ferris Rafauli range, Kohler sinks and Waterworks fittings.

Drake, Architectural Digest, May 2020, Home, House

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest

"It's overwhelming high luxury," Drake said about his home. "That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings."

"I wanted to make sure people can see the work I've put in over the years reflected from every vantage point," he added.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Drake , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.