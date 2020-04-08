Kelly Ripa Tearfully Explains Why Her Kids "Won't Hug" Her Amid Social Distancing

Kelly Ripa got a little choked up during Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. The tearful moment came after she started talking about how she missed hugging her parents and how her kids "won't hug" her amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had been talking about the return of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and how families can watch it together while social distancing.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because…just because, we're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents….I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she said while starting to tear up. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

The 49-year-old celebrity then apologized.

Anyway, I'm sorry. I don't know why I'm crying," she said. "Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry …Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't mean to do that."

Seacrest then sent her a virtual hug.