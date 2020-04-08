Ellen DeGeneres Stirs Controversy for Joking Social Distancing Is Like "Being in Jail"

One of Ellen DeGeneres' latest social distancing jokes did not go over well among some viewers.

Three weeks after suspending production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 62-year-old comedienne resumed her talk series on Monday from the living room of one of her and wife Portia De Rossi's multi-million dollar California mansions.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people- this is like being in jail, is what it is," she said. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay. The jokes that I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that's what I want to do. I want to spread light where there's shade."

While the online responses to her comments appear to be positive, shade and sarcasm are what she received from some viewers.

'This is like being in jail'......how full of yourself do you have to be to think sitting on your arse in your mansion is somehow anything like jail?" one person asked on YouTube "I think someone needs a bloody reality check."