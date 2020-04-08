Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's "Quarantine Remix" Is Super Relatable

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have one question: You home?

On Tuesday, the longtime pals teamed up to perform their "Quarantine Remix" during an at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and it's super relatable.

Performing from their respective houses, Justin and Jimmy gave fans a look at how their social distancing has been going by showcasing the ways they've been keeping busy. Before diving into the tune, the "Don't Slack" singer and the late night host hopped on a quick phone call to make sure that they're both staying indoors.

"Yo," a dog-eared sweatshirt clad Jimmy asked Justin. "You home?" Sitting inside of a cozy canopy, the NSYNC alum responded, "I'm home. You home?" Jimmy answered, "I'm home. Are you home?"

Then, things picked up as Justin began beatboxing, creating the remix's catchy tune. From there, the dynamic duo used everyday items to carry out the beat, doing everything from slurping loudly from their iconic inception mugs to rhythmically banging their kitchen cabinets.