Space Force Premiere Date, First Images and Lisa Kudrow Role Revealed

Just when you thought you couldn't be more excited for Space Force, the new Netflix comedy from The Office creators Greg Daniels and The Office star Steve Carell, we're here to tell you this: Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast.

Netflix revealed the first look images for the series, as well as premiere date, Friday, May 29, and details on the anticipated comedy.

Here's what Space Force is all about: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general with dreams of running the Air Force, who instead is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the new sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.