Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Adorably Crashes His Interview to Show Him Her Lost Tooth

Attention, Tooth Fairy: Jimmy Fallon's daughter, Winnie Fallon, just lost her tooth.

The 6-year-old child announced the big news during Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show. Jimmy was in the middle of an interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson when his firstborn came running in to show off her new smile.

"Daddy! I lost my tooth," she exclaimed.

The late-night host then expressed his excitement over the major milestone and gave his daughter a big squeeze. The singer and the football player wanted to know all the details, too and asked Winnie how it happened.

"Mommy put a string around my tooth," she said. "Then, she tried to pull it out, and then it worked."

Jimmy said he hoped "the Tooth Fairy knows that this happened and will be visiting you tonight."

"She knows!" his wife, Nancy Juvonen, reassured her young one.

Jimmy also held up a bag containing the item along with a label that read "Winnie's sixth tooth." His youngest child, Franny Fallon (5), then crashed the interview, as well to join in on the fun.

"Oh my gosh! I'm so proud of you, buddy," Jimmy reiterated after giving Winnie a kiss on the forehead.