Let Sophia Bush and Her Neighborhood Mailman Inspire Your Next Small Act of Kindness

We could all take notes from Sophia Bush.

This afternoon, the former One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram to share a "bright spot on this #quarantine Tuesday" will her fans and followers.

"This is my friend JP. He's been my neighborhood's UPS man for as long as I can remember. He's one of my favorite people to see at my front door, or on the road when I'm walking my dogs. He's full of joy and always has a great big "hello!" to offer, which never fails to result in a huge smile from residents," Bush wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the two (not to worry, as Bush also noted in her caption, the two "kept their distance).

The actress continued, "Last week I spent two days cooking more chicken stew—and cooking down 24 hour bone broth—than I can keep track of. I froze mason jars of it, and have been distributing it to neighbors and neighborhood essential workers like my main man right here."