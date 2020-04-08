Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and More Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover Over the Years

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 6:00 AM
Happy holidays!
This year, Passover and Easter will feel a little different due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Because people are practicing social distancing and there are stay-at-home orders, these holidays won't be filled with parties and large gatherings.
However, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Easter or Passover with a special dinner, a glass of wine and some dessert. Most importantly, you can still enjoy some quality family time... over FaceTime or Zoom, of course.
To get in the holiday spirit, we've rounded up a few celebrities who have thrown fun and festive gatherings with adorable decorations, amazing dinners with their loved ones and more.
From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's twinning moment to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable family picture with an Easter bunny to Andy Cohen and his little nugget enjoying time together during Passover, see how your favorite stars celebrated Easter and Passover throughout the years.
Enjoy these glorious pics of stars with their loved ones on Easter and Passover.
The Homecoming star and her daughter have a cute twinning moment.
All eyes are on the Big Little Lies star with her gorgeous "Easter bonnet."
The family that matches together, slays together.
"Passover Seder with our chosen family," the actress writes.
Reese isn't walking the red carpet but she's still looking fabulous with her fun, festive and flirty dress.
"Happy Passover," the Jane the Virgin star shares.
The couple looks picture perfect, as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter.
Hare-larious! Elgort gets into the holiday spirit with bunny ears and fluffy slippers.
The Watch What Happens Live host spends quality time with his little nugget during Passover.
The royal couple celebrates Easter in Australia and attends church in 2014.
Our kind of Scrubs reunion!
Springing forward with a family celebration.
Smile for the camera! Fergie and her little one pose with an Easter bunny.
The Rare songstress heads to Sunday church on Easter.
A vision in white! The family looks effortlessly elegant in their all-white outfits.
Have you seen anything cuter? The answer is no.
Strike a pose! The couple joins in on the photo fun with their daughter, Luna.
Name a more iconic duo? The couple (at the time) slays their holiday photo.
All smiles! The country singer spends quality time with his family during the holidays.
Bunny love! The Hills stars gaze into each other's eyes on Easter Sunday.
Here's to an awesome Easter and Passover this year.
