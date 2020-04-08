We've Dug Up Some Unexpected Secrets About Twin Peaks

What we thought was going to be an eternal mystery—what would Mark Frost and David Lynch have done with their creation if Twin Peaks had lasted longer than two seasons—was solved when Showtime brought the cult-classic drama and most of the original cast back for a third season in 2017.

Yet nothing will ever quite compare to how it all started 30 years ago, on April 8, 1990, when Twin Peaks' two-hour pilot premiered on ABC, posing the infamous question: Who killed Laura Palmer?

It wasn't easy to convince the network to put the decidedly different drama on the air at all, but the response, when it did, was fairly rapturous. The eight-episode first season was promptly nominated for 14 Emmys and won two, and it was named Best TV Series, Drama, at the Golden Globes the following year.