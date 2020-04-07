Leslie Jordan's Quarantine Videos Are the Best Thing to Happen to Instagram

In a sea of live-streams and TikTok videos, Leslie Jordan's Instagram is a beacon of hope.

Since the coronavirus began to spread in March, the American Horror Story celebrity has kept his hundreds of thousands of followers up to date on all the activities, and non-activities, he's been doing to keep himself entertained in Chattanooga. On an almost daily basis, Leslie shares stories from his days on the set of shows like Bodies of Evidence with George Clooney, sings, dances or just gets plain silly.

Now, the 64-year-old has over 1.6 million followers on his Instagram, a feat he celebrated by getting dressed in a nice suit and glasses, because he says, "That's how people dress when they have one million Instagram followers."

In an interview, the star said he still doesn't really understand his newfound viral fame. "I'm not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started—I would just notice, oh my gosh, I've got like 20,000 more," he shared. "Who are these people? I had no idea. It's all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?"