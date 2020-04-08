Serial Killer Sam Little Details Drowning a Victim in Chilling Catching a Serial Killer Sneak Peek

Is Sam Little America's most prolific serial killer?

As part of their 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers, Oxygen will take a closer look at Little's trail of terror in a new, two-hour special, Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little. In this exclusive clip from the special, which premieres Sunday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m., investigative journalist Beth Karas details how Little confessed to a shocking 93 murders during "a single, seven-hour session."

"In 2018, detectives from the Texas Rangers reach out to him with an offer: If he'll confess to one of their unsolved murders, they'll waive the death penalty and extradite him to a more comfortable county jail in Texas. Sam agrees," Karas recounts. "But when the Rangers come for the confession that May, what happens next is nothing short of extraordinary."

It's said, during the sit down with law enforcement, Little confessed to "killing after killing after killing." In the footage above, Little is seen detailing one horrific murder, where claims he drowned only one victim.

(WARNING: The following contains descriptions of violence and murder.)