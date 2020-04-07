TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Top 32

  By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 12:00 PM

TV's Top Leading Lady

It's time for another round of voting in our TV's Top Leading Lady tournament, and this time you're voting in the Top 32. Thirty-two actresses remain in contention for the title of TV's top Leading Lady 2020, and they're facing off in 16 games. The winner of each game will continue on to the Sweet 16, where things will really start to get interesting. 

So far, the fans of Anne With an E and Unstoppable have really come to play, along with returning players Wynonna Earp, The 100, Legacies, and Arrow. They've all got multiple contenders left in the game, so watch out for some costar showdowns over the next couple of rounds as we make our way to the end of the tournament. 

In the meantime, get your vote on in the top 32, with the poll below! As always, you can vote as many times as you want in as many of the games as you want. 

Vote below!

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Top 32
Melanie Scrofano vs. Emeraude Toubia
90.9%
9.1%
Rose Williams vs. Nicole Kidman
86.6%
13.4%
Barbara Lopez vs. Lindsey Morgan
61.5%
38.5%
Danielle Rose Russell vs. Chloe Bennet
42.9%
57.1%
Katie McGrath vs. Suranne Jones
80.1%
19.9%
Amybeth McNulty vs. Emilia Clarke
36.3%
63.7%
Corinne Koslo vs. Kristen Bell
22.2%
77.8%
Kate Ashfield vs. Candice Patton
56.2%
43.8%
Miranda McKeon vs. Mariska Hargitay
20.6%
79.4%
Dominique Provost-Chalkley vs. Ellen Pompeo
85.3%
14.7%
Joanna Douglas vs. Caitriona Balfe
14.1%
85.9%
Kat Barrell vs. Rachel Skarsten
87.9%
12.1%
Katherine McNamara vs. Tessa Ia
61.5%
38.5%
Lili Reinhart vs. Lulu Antariksa
52.1%
47.9%
Emily Bett Rickards vs. Marie Avgeropoulos
55.5%
44.5%
Eliza Taylor vs. Caity Lotz
80.0%
20.0%

Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 9 at 12 p.m. PT. 

While you're here, you might also start nominating your fandom for TV's Top Fandom 2020. You can do so in the form right here. It just has to be an active fandom about a TV show or TV characters, and we'll be announcing the start date for that tournament soon! 

