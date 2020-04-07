Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together in Matching Pajamas

It's one big happy family over at this celebrity-packed house.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, people are continuing to lock down in their homes—and the celebrities are no exception. With well-known names hunkering down at their lavish digs, fans are getting a hilarious look inside the temporarily idle lives of the rich and famous thanks to social media. In the case of famed exes Demi Mooreand Bruce Willis, they're taking our strange new normal a step further by social distancing...together.

Thanks to posts on the actress and daughter Tallulah Willis' Instagram accounts, we see that the Moore-Willis clan is buckling down altogether, significant others, exes and matching pajamas all included.

"Chaotic neutral," Tallulah captioned a group photo featuring her famous parents arm in arm, Demi giving the camera a thumbs up. Meanwhile, Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss and sister Scout Willis are also featured in the shot, as is a dog donning the family pajamas.

While it's unclear how long the former spouses and now friendly exes, who were married for a decade before splitting in 1998, have spent isolating together with their daughters, a source confirmed to People, "The two exes reunited during their self-isolation."