Prince William and More Royals Send Well Wishes to Boris Johnson During Coronavirus Battle

The royal family is coming together to support Boris Johnson.

Shortly after news broke that the British Prime Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prince William and other royals expressed their well wishes online.

"Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by Coronavirus," Prince William stated on Twitter through Kensington Palace's account. "We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W."

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have also sent Boris a message wishing him a "speedy recovery."

E! News can also confirm Queen Elizabeth II sent her well wishes to the British Prime Minister and his family. "Earlier today, The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family," the Royal Family confirmed on Twitter. "Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."