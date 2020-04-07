Kelley Flanagan Shares Her Take on Why Her Romance With Peter Weber Didn't Work on The Bachelor

After weeks of romance rumors, Kelley Flanagan is setting the record straight on where she stands with Peter Weber.

The Bachelor stars spoke about the speculation on Tuesday's episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

The pilot has been social distancing with the attorney at her home in Chicago for nearly two weeks. At one point during the interview, Weber credited the contestant with helping him find peace after his dramatic season. When asked why she's been "so good" to the season 24 star, Flanagan said she's "always been" a "little helper" in terms of taking people under her wing and "leading them in the right direction."

"Especially with him, you can tell he's super smart and gets it, but there's some things where you want to shake him and be like, 'Wake up. Like, what are you doing?'" she told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "I don't know why I took him under my wing, but there are just some things I could tell he couldn't see and I just felt the need to be like, 'Peter, what the hell are you doing?' Especially with him, I could be, like, completely honest with him. Like, believe me, I don't hold back on anything. He hears the hard truth on everything, whether it's mean, rude, he doesn't want to hear it and he's able to handle it. I like people who are like that. I became really close with Kelsey [Weier] on the show, as well for the same reason."