Ally Brooke and More Stars Give Thanks to Health Care Workers on World Health Day

World Health Day hits a little differently this year.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it's natural to feel stressed, uneasy and overwhelmed. And while many of us are practicing social distancing, health care workers continue to be on the front lines.

Sadly, they haven't been able to rest, relax and recharge like the rest of us.

To show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to helping people during this time, celebrities have a special message to share.

"In honor of World Health Day, I wanted to thank all the nurses at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska," Ryan Eggold said in a video. "Specifically, my amazing sister, Nicole—who, right now, is doing a great job at helping to keep people safe and healthy, and working her butt off."

He added, "We see all you nurses and doctors, and we thank you."