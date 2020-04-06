Ellen Pompeo's Daughter Has Some Advice if Your Self-Quarantine Mates Are ''Testing'' You

Ellen Pompeo's daughter Sienna May is airing out her grievances toward her 3-year-old brother Eli Christopher.

"He is so rude and it's just... he keeps testing me," the 5-year-old tells her mother of her younger brother. "Eli, he keeps testing me. Even when I was four, he [kept] testing me and even now that I'm 5, he [is] still testing me. Every day he is testing me."

In the video the Grey's Anatomy actress posted on Instagram on Sunday, she asks her daughter what they should do about the situation. To which Sienna May responds, "We should separate."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Ellen also made a good point on her Instagram caption, writing, "Social distancing 101 from Sienna May. #micdrop." She also told her daughter that separating herself from the situation that was "testing" her was a "great idea."

After all, Ellen's Instagram bio reads, "Personal Assistant to Stella Luna, Sienna May, and Eli Christopher." So, could she have done anything but cooperate?

This also isn't the first time her spunky and adorable daughter has made us laugh on Instagram. Last April 2019, Ellen posted a video of Sienna May urging her mom's followers to watch Grey's Anatomy, "It's Thursday, you know what that means! Okurrrr."