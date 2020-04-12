23 Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella Together Before Calling it Quits

First comes love, then comes Coachella, then comes breakup?
Making an appearance at the iconic music festival is a monumental step for celebrity couples, especially those who previously managed to keep their relationships under wraps. But a weekend full of music and parties in the desert can either bring you closer to your significant other or farther apart.
For a few celebrity couples, their Coachella weekend may have marked the beginning of the end.
Let's take it back to 2017 when Kendrick Lamar headlined and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were the couple of the year at Coachella. The duo seemed to be in high spirits but the festival bliss did not last. The pair split the following October reportedly due to conflicting schedules. However, it seems not all love was lost between the two at the following year's Coachella when the Weeknd got emotional while performing songs rumored to be about the "Rare" singer.
And let's not forget one of our favorite couples from Coachella 2019: Halsey and Yungblud.
The two musicians were having a blast dancing from tent to tent and packing on plenty of PDA. However, the couple split a few months after the festival and remained friends.
Fans are now speculating Yungblud and the "Without Me" singer might be back together. Perhaps we will spot the former couple at Coachella in October!
Although the iconic music festival will be taking a break from its annual April dates due to the Coronavirus outbreak, we can't help but reminisce on all the celebrity couples who once frolicked hand in hand through the Empire Polo Fields. Scroll below to see all of the former couples who attended Coachella together!
Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross
The photographer and model were dating when they were spotted at the festival in 2019. The pair broke up the following August.
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
2020 will be the first year in almost nine years that the duo won't be attending Coachella as a couple. In January, sources revealed the two had called it quits.
Halsey & Yungblud
The two pop musicians packed on the PDA at the festival in 2019 but broke up the following September.
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd
The pop singer and R&B artist's 10-month relationship included a trip to Coachella in 2017. One year later, The Weeknd would reunite with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid.
Chord Overstreet & Emma Roberts
The former lovebirds had a habit of breaking up and getting back together again throughout 2011 and 2012. Perhaps they got carried away during their Coachella rendezvous?
Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson
Back before the supermodel struck up a romance with Zayn Malik, she hit up Coachella with the Australian singer-songwriter in 2015.
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris
Remember #Bleachella? Swifties will be able to recall when the performer debuted a major hair transformation while supporting her DJ beau of a year and a half in 2016.
Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima
In the midst of their year-long relationship in 2018, the E! reality TV star and her model boyfriend enjoyed a weekend in the desert.
Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson
R. Patz graced Indio, Calif. with their presence in 2013.
Halsey & G-Eazy
The "Him & I" singers performed together in 2018, but would split for the last time in the fall.
Zoe Kravitz & Penn Badgley
Long before Big Little Lies and You brought them renewed superstardom, the then-rising stars were enjoying Coachella 2012 by each other's sides.
Sean Penn & Sienna Miller
These A-lister's rumored relationship included attending Coachella in 2008.
Fergie & Josh Duhamel
The pop star and actor made a date out of Coachella in 2012, which came five years before they announced their separation.
Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson
Throughout their 10-year relationship, which came to an end in 2016, the former lovebirds attended several Coachella festivals together.
Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka
The socialite and Coachella aficionado brought her former fiancé along for the adventure in 2017.
Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie
In 2014, the former Disney darling brought her then-estranged husband to Coachella. Hilary would ultimately file for divorce one year later.
Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder
These notoriously friendly celeb exes shared a kiss for cameras during the 2012 festival.
Joe Jonas & Blanda Eggenschwiler
During their two-year romance, the Jonas Brothers frontman packed on the PDA with his model girlfriend at the 2014 fest.
Kylie Jenner & Tyga
The E! reality star and rapper enjoyed quite a few Coachella festivals together prior to their 2017 split. In fact, Kylie would first cross paths with current beau Travis Scott at Coachella that same year, and the rest is history!
Lea Michele & Matthew Paetz
The Glee star attended Coachella with her former boyfriend of two years in 2015.
Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi
Prior to going their separate ways in 2017, the Bachelor Nation duo turned out for the music festival a few months prior.
Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin
The pair called it quits in 2016, but not before taking their love to Coachella that same year.
Alicia Silverstone & Chistopher Jarecki
The Clueless star and punk rocker attended Coachella in 2008. Exactly a decade later, they would split.
