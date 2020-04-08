Sonja Morgan Shares Easy Toaster Oven Recipes to Make While Self-Isolating

Who isn't looking for quick and easy food recipes in the time of self-isolation?!

Toaster oven queenSonja Morgan is sharing some fast and yummy meals that anyone can make while social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. All you need is, well, a toaster oven!

The Real Housewives of New York City star's first pick is kid-friendly and "a lot of fun to make."

"You know when you make a pie, you take the leftover pie crust and you roll it up into cinnamon rolls, so you make little cinnamon pin rolls with cinnamon and sugar. And what's a little sugar when you're in quarantine?" Morgan tells E! News. "I love making those for kids in the toaster."