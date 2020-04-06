The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Taglines Will Make You So Excited for Season 10!

It's season 10 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—and there's more drama than ever before.

At least, that's what we've concluded after watching the ladies' all-new taglines. Veteran housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi (AKA Erika Jayne) and Denise Richards are slated to return to season 10, which premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m., and will be joined by newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

So, what's in store for the diamond-holding women of Beverly Hills? In typical RHOBH fashion, the all-new season will feature fights between the ladies, international travel and a scandalous affair rumor.

Of course, the ladies tease this drama with their tongue-in-cheek taglines. For a taste of what's to come this season, be sure to check out the taglines in the intro video above (and written out below).

Kyle Richards: "Around here, there's more than just dresses in everyone's closet."

Lisa Rinna: "The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching."

Dorit Kemsley: "I won't settle for anything less than everything."