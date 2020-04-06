Fran Fine the Fashion Blogger? Fran Drescher Reveals Where The Nanny Characters Would Be Today

When the flashy girl from Flushing was kicked out of her boyfriend's bridal shop, she landed on the Sheffield's stoop—and immediately into the hearts of viewers.

For six seasons, The Nanny followed loud-mouth, cheetah-loving Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) as she, well, attempted to nanny the kids of mega-rich Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). Of course, the sitcom also included a meddling Jewish mother (plus, a Grandma Yetta), a wisecracking butler and a love story well worth the wait. And while the cast took its final back in 1999, the show remains a cult favorite across generations.

And now, more than two decades later, Fran and Maxwell are most definitely still thriving, at least according to Drescher. After a stint in L.A., she predicts they would have moved back to Manhattan and their brood would now have families of their own. "I think Fran would have gotten involved in a fashion blog on how to look like a million bucks on a shoestring budget," Drescher tells E! News. "Or maybe she might've gotten involved in local politics. She always did have a voice for the underdog, for the union workers."

Unfortunately, it seems not every relationship fared as well. Case in point: Enemies-turned-lovers C.C. Babcock and butler Niles (played by Lauren Lane and Daniel Davis) are "absolutely not" together, insists Drescher. "We feel like that was a mistake."