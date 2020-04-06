The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale

She's back! The Walking Dead "ended" season 10 with a look at what's to come when the season's true finale airs sometime in 2020 and that includes Lauren Cohan's return to the series as Maggie.

While filmed months ago, AMC delayed the release of the true season 10 finale after production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. "Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," AMC said in a statement.