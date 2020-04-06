All the Celebrity Homes Perfect for Social Distancing, From an In-Home Spa to Bowling Alley

If we lived in any of these houses, social distancing would be a whole lot more fun.

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many around the world inside for the foreseeable future, those who fortunately don't need to leave right now have become very familiar with the place they call home. While we all dream of the days when we can return to life as we knew it, packed with social outings to the movies, bar, salon and various other fun destinations, some famous names have these luxuries in the comfort of their own houses.

Whether it's luxurious bathroom or an actual bowling alley, many celebrities have some seriously enviable perks inside their homes that would definitely make self-isolating a bit more fun these days.

Sure, there probably isn't a full-fledged bar in your living room, but one can dream.