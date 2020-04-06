90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had a Breakup, Blackmail and Breast Molds

Lisa and Usman

After checking into a hotel in Usman's hometown, and Lisa wasn't satisfied with her accommodations. And then Usman disappeared for nearly an hour. This upset Lisa. "You promised to never leave me alone, and here I am in a hotel room alone," she said. He was gone. She opened the door to look for him and said she was terrified. This set off a big fight. He said she insults him and treats him like he's imprisoned. He said he has complied with Lisa the whole trip and was done. After the fight, Usman left only to return around 2 a.m. and the two struggled to get on the same page. They eventually decided to move forward, but is it truly settled?

Ed and Rosemarie

After making up, Ed got Rosemarie back to their joint hotel room where he instructed her to take a bath and get on the pajamas he bought her. He ordered a bottle of champagne and when she got out of the bath, he gave her a foot rub and asked her if he could kiss her.

"Kissing Rose felt like heaven," he said.

So, did they have sex? Rose wouldn't say, but Ed was quick to confirm they had sex and "It was awesome."

However, Rose had a complaint: Ed's beard. Then Ed had a complaint: Rose's leg hair. They both shaved and made their way to her hometown. Ed was clearly shocked by the living conditions Rose and her family live in. From the DVD cover curtains to the concrete walls covered in sheets, Ed said it wasn't what he expected. At a welcome dinner, Ed asked Rose's father, Freddie, his thoughts on their relationship. Eddie said he was unsure. He wanted to know if Ed is serious and what his intentions are with Rose.